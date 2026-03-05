PLDT INC., through its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc., is expanding its direct-to-device satellite connectivity tests to northern Ilocos Norte.

“The Philippines is an archipelago, and it can be challenging to reach many of our communities, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), with traditional towers,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer and Network Head Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. said in a media release on Wednesday.

PLDT, through Smart, has partnered with Lynk Global, Inc. to test satellite technology in the country. The company said it has completed another round of field tests for its direct-to-device satellite communication service.

This latest development follows a test in Catanduanes, Smart said, adding that the technology will provide critical connectivity to remote areas.

During the trials, the parties exchanged text messages between smartphones located in Ilocos Norte and Manila. The technology also allowed them to access key public information platforms, signaling that it could be utilized for disaster response and maritime connectivity.

“Direct-to-device satellite technology gives PLDT and Smart a powerful way to overcome the geographic challenges of serving an archipelago,” Mr. Jimenez said.

In January, Smart said it is planning a commercial rollout of the technology next year.

Smart said the partnership will enable mobile communications in areas with no signal by directly connecting ordinary mobile phones to satellites. The company added that it will start by integrating its core systems with Lynk’s satellite-to-mobile network before conducting live field tests using Smart’s existing spectrum.

At the local bourse, PLDT shares fell P41, or 2.99%, to end at P1,329 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose