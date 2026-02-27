LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. reported an 11% increase in net income for 2025 to P24 billion, supported by sustained growth across its key business segments.

“Our full-year results highlight the growing strength of our diversified township portfolio and the steady expansion of our recurring income base,” Megaworld President and Chief Executive Officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement on Thursday.

Total revenue rose 5.3% to about P86 billion from P81.7 billion in 2024, according to the company.

“With our leasing businesses continuing to gain momentum and a strong pipeline of residential launches ahead, we are entering 2026 with confidence as we see meaningful opportunities to scale further, expand in key growth markets, and build on the solid foundation we have established, especially on our pioneering township concept,” Ms. Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

Leasing revenue grew 11% to P22 billion, accounting for a significant portion of the company’s topline.

Megaworld Premier Offices’ leasing revenues increased 11% to P14.9 billion, supported by new assets, rental adjustments, renewals, and demand from business process outsourcing (BPO) firms and multinational companies across its townships, the company said.

In 2025, Megaworld recorded more than 330,000 square meters (sq.m.) of office transactions, of which roughly 180,000 sq.m. came from new leases, with the balance from renewals, it added.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ leasing revenues rose 9% to P6.9 billion.

The company said average daily foot traffic reached 297,000, up 18% year on year and above pre-pandemic levels.

The company opened 64,000 sq.m. of new retail space in 2025, including 27,000 sq.m. in the fourth quarter, alongside tenant mix upgrades across food, fashion, home, and experiential retail categories.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts posted a 9% increase in revenues to P5.6 billion, supported by higher room rates and the addition of new properties, including the Grand Westside Hotel, set to become the world’s largest Mövenpick hotel as Mövenpick Manila Bay Westside Hotel.

Real estate sales reached P51.8 billion, backed by steady demand in Metro Manila and expansion in provincial growth centers, the company said.

“Among the strong contributors during the year were projects in Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley West, Westside City, ArcoVia City, Northwin Global City, and Iloilo Business Park,” the company said.

For 2026, Megaworld plans to launch P65 billion worth of residential projects across Metro Manila and high-growth provincial locations to support its development pipeline and future revenue.

In January 2026, Megaworld launched its 37th township, The Sugartown, a 97‑hectare mixed-use development in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, marking its third development in the Negros Island Region.

“Megaworld continues to pursue its long-term leasing expansion strategy, targeting two million square meters of office gross leasable area (GLA) and one million square meters of retail GLA by 2030, bringing total leasing GLA to three million square meters,” the company said.

Megaworld shares rose 1.31% to P2.32 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno