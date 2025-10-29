METRO RETAIL STORES Group, Inc. (MRSGI) has opened its first Metro Corner at Mandani Bay Suites in Mandaue City, a store concept intended to provide convenient access to goods for condominium residents and nearby workers.

“Metro Corner represents the next chapter of Metro Retail’s innovation in serving our customers,” MRSGI President and Chief Operating Officer Joel Orense said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the new store format reflects the changing nature of shopping in urban communities — “compact and closer, designed around convenience without losing the warmth and quality Metro is known for.”

The new store features everyday essentials, artisan items, organic products, and international specialties in a modern layout that highlights fresh goods, friendly service, and quick checkout.

Located on the ground floor of Tower 1, Mandani Bay Suites, Metro Corner caters to residents, workers, and property owners seeking easy access to quality products within their community.

The company said the launch marks its first Metro Corner store within Mandani Bay, a developing mixed-use community in Mandaue City with a growing residential and business population.

“As more communities embrace urban living, we see an opportunity to reimagine convenience through well-designed, right-sized stores that bring essentials and lifestyle selections closer to home,” Mr. Orense said. “Metro Corner allows us to serve residents more efficiently while maintaining the same quality, service, and trust that define the Metro brand.”

Metro Retail operates 79 stores across Luzon and the Visayas, including Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, Metro Value Mart, and Metro Home Improvement and Lifestyle formats.

Shares of MRSGI rose by 0.88% or one centavo to close at P1.14 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno