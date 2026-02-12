THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is in talks with Arkia Israeli Airlines Ltd., the operator of Arkia, to arrange direct flights between the Philippines and Israel.

“There is one airline, Arkia. It is a Tel Aviv airline. We are so interested to have direct flights between Manila and Israel,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez told reporters on the sidelines of a media briefing on Wednesday.

The announcement follows the agency’s plan to launch direct flights between Manila and Israel as part of its efforts to expand international connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties.

“Hopefully, we can sort out the requirements. But I think, usually, it takes like another six months,” he said, adding that both the Civil Aeronautics Board and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines are coordinating with the airline.

Arkia is Israel’s second-largest airline and operates flights to Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia.

The Philippines and Israel previously said they are exploring further collaboration to boost tourism and strengthen economic relations.

Israel has been involved in a nearly three-year conflict with Hamas after the group launched an attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The violence is part of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict, which has seen repeated bouts of violence, mass displacement, and stalled peace efforts.

The Philippines currently maintains Alert Level 2 over Israel amid heightened tensions. Non-essential travel is restricted, and Filipinos are advised to avoid public places and prepare for possible evacuation. — Ashley Erika O. Jose