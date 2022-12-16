MANILA Water Co. announced on Thursday that it has expanded its Metro Manila east zone network to 5,362.73 kilometers of water pipelines.

“The robust expansion of our water connections is part of Manila Water’s commitment to ensure accessible and reliable clean, potable water to cater to the increased demand of more customers,” Nestor Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water’s corporate strategic affairs group head, said in a media release.

The company said that when it inherited the water network in 1997, it had 2,497 kilometers of pipelines. It said the expanded pipelines as of September 2022 will help supply clean and potable water within its franchise area while ensuring 24/7 water supply to its customers.

The company said that it has so far installed about 1.14 million service connections, including 26,643 new household connections as of the third quarter of this year and 631 new service connections for commercial and industrial sites.

Last week, Manila Water said that it is ramping up its water sampling to ensure water potability within its coverage area.

The water concessionaire serves Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose