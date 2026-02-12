FOOD GIANT Jollibee Group has partnered with Lopez-led power producer First Gen Corp. to source renewable energy for its commissaries in the Philippines.

In a statement on Wednesday, First Gen said it is supplying 11 megawatts (MW) from its geothermal power plant in Bicol, enabling the fastfood chain’s commissaries to operate on 99% renewable energy.

By harnessing renewable energy, the Jollibee Group is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70% across the covered sites, First Gen said.

The deal builds on the two companies’ partnership in 2023, when 17,000 solar panels with more than 9 MW of capacity were installed at its commissaries and distribution sites in Parañaque and Laguna.

First Gen also provided a remote energy monitoring system to optimize electricity usage at the logistics hub.

“Behind every meal we serve is a long chain of work that begins in our commissaries. How we power these facilities matters. By shifting to renewable energy, we are ensuring our operations remain reliable and consistent as we grow,” Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Tanbuntiong said.

Jollibee Group operates over 10,000 stores and cafés in 33 countries, managing 19 brands.

Its portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands — Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger, and Tim Ho Wan; five franchised brands in the Philippines — Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery; and stakes in other ventures such as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Compose Coffee, SuperFoods Group (Highlands Coffee), Milksha, and interests in Tortazo LLC (US) and Botrista.

First Gen Chief Customer Engagement Officer Carlos Lorenzo L. Vega said the shift to geothermal and solar power “reflects the Jollibee Group’s disciplined approach to growth” by investing in reliable energy systems.

First Gen is an independent power producer with a total installed capacity of over 3,700 MW across natural gas, geothermal, hydropower, wind, and solar technologies. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera