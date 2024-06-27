THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said it is seeking to retain its water allocation at 52 cubic meters per second (cms) for July.

“Our request was 52 cms during our meeting last Monday with the Angat TWG (Technical Working Group),” Patrick James B. Dizon, manager of the MWSS water and sewerage management department, said on Thursday via Viber.

The request will be presented during the board meeting with the National Water Resources Board next week for its approval, he said.

For June 1-15, the MWSS was given a water allocation of 51 cms, rising to 52 cms for June 16 to 30.

Angat Dam is the primary water source for Metro Manila, providing approximately 90% of the capital’s potable water.

As of early Thursday, the water level at Angat Dam was 175.90 meters, against 175.55 meters the previous day.

Mr. Dizon said the average daily decrease in the water level was around 14 centimeters since June 1.

“Looking at the historical elevation of Angat Reservoir for the second half of the year, the reservoir will start to refill. We need this refill in preparation for next year,” he said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera