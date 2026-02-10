PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) has expanded its partnership with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE after signing an extended Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement covering fleet maintenance and operational support.

“By delivering comprehensive component support and onsite services in Manila, we are helping PAL optimize fleet performance while benefiting from predictable, long-term maintenance costs,” Airbus Asia-Pacific President Anand Stanley said in a media release on Monday.

The extended contract now covers nine A350-1000s, 11 A330 Family aircraft, and 43 A320 Family aircraft, Airbus said, adding that it includes comprehensive component support through standard exchange, component repairs, component reliability, and engineering services.

The agreement is designed to enhance the flag carrier’s fleet availability, operational reliability, and cost predictability, Airbus said. The contract also covers the provision of on-site stock at PAL’s main base in Manila.

“We thank Philippine Airlines for extending its Flight Hour Services agreements across its entire Airbus fleet to cover the A350, A330 Family and A320 Family. This demonstrates the strength of our long-standing partnership and our shared commitment to operational excellence,” Mr. Stanley said.

Airbus FHS is a comprehensive support program aimed at maximizing aircraft uptime and helping reduce operational costs. The services cover component supply, engineering and repairs, fleet technical management, and airframe maintenance support.

Airbus and PAL began their FHS partnership in 2018 through an initial agreement supporting PAL’s A350-900 fleet.

The partnership was expanded in 2022 to include PAL’s A320 and A330 fleets, reflecting the airline’s continued use of Airbus’ integrated, multi-fleet maintenance solutions.

In January, PAL received its first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, with at least four more expected to arrive this year.

PAL plans to deploy the aircraft — the first of its kind in Southeast Asia — on flights to North America and other international destinations.

The Airbus A350-1000 is a long-haul widebody aircraft designed to carry a large number of passengers on long-distance routes.

The flag carrier has also outlined a refurbishment program for older aircraft as part of its fleet modernization and growth strategy.

PAL is refurbishing 18 Airbus A321ceo aircraft, which are expected to operate on Asian routes by 2027. Routes include Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Jakarta, Bali, and Guam starting this year, and other key Asian destinations by 2026 and 2027.

PAL plans to roll out three refurbished aircraft this year, nine in 2026, and six in 2027.

PAL Holdings reported an attributable net income of P9.03 billion for the January-to-September period in 2025, up 33.58% from P6.76 billion a year earlier, supported by higher passenger revenues of P116.56 billion, from P115.66 billion. — Ashley Erika O. Jose