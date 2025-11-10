PASSENGER VOLUME at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rose 3.96% to 38.86 million in the first nine months, driven mainly by domestic passenger volume.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported that NAIA domestic passenger volume for the nine months rose to 20.75 million, up 3.29% from a year earlier. International passenger volume rose 4.74% to 18.11 million.

Over the period, MIAA reported 218,086 flights, down 0.60% from a year earlier.

In the third quarter, NAIA passenger volume fell 19.97% to 12.14 million. Domestic passenger volume logged a total of 6.5 million from the 6.66 million in the third quarter of 2024; while international passenger volume totaled 5.64 million from the 8.51 million in the same period last year.

Earlier this year, MIAA projected passenger volume growth of up to 30% for 2025.

In 2024, NAIA posted passenger volume of 50.26 million, up 10.9% and up 4.9% in 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose