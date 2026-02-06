FILIPINO-KOREAN firm Coheco Badeo Corp. is planning to develop a 500-megawatt (MW) pumped storage hydropower project in Kibungan, Benguet.

The proposed Kibungan pumped storage facility is expected to provide additional power supply to the Luzon grid, according to its filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The P64.3-billion project will span 36 hectares and will include upper and lower dams with a combined reservoir capacity of about 3.53 million cubic meters, as well as intake facilities, underground tunnels, an underground powerhouse, and access roads.

Located in Barangay Badeo near the Amburayan River, the facility is expected to store large amounts of energy and respond quickly to fluctuations in power supply and demand.

“With the growing concern on the environment, it has been proven that mini and small hydropower have the least adverse effect on the environment thereby making it the most socially acceptable energy source,” Coheco said.

The company secured a service contract from the Department of Energy in 2016, but the project experienced delays in regulatory proceedings, which it attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

Based on its project schedule, construction will start once an environmental compliance certificate has been issued, with completion targeted by 2031.

The pumped storage project was among the winning bids in last year’s Green Energy Auction, where more than 6,600 MW of capacity was awarded.

The proposed project is scheduled for public scoping on Feb. 26. The activity is an early stage of the environmental impact assessment process, during which the project proponent will present an overview of the development and gather issues and concerns from stakeholders. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera