SY-LED SM Prime Holdings, Inc., through its leisure residential arm Highlands Prime, Inc., has finished its 8.3-hectare (ha) French-themed residential development, Provence, in Talisay, Batangas.

The development features 119 residential lots sized between 240 square meters (sq.m.) and 451 sq.m., with about 14 lots per hectare. It is located within Tagaytay Midlands along Lakeside Fairways Drive in Talisay.

Provence takes inspiration from French countryside living, rising on an elevated site with views of Taal Lake. Amenities include an infinity pool, multipurpose pavilion, tree-lined roads, and independent infrastructure to ensure stable water and power supply.

“To capture the tranquil beauty of the French countryside, generous open spaces and landscaping are woven throughout this 8.3-hectare development, a vision that clearly resonated with discerning buyers as reflected in the substantial number of lots already sold,” Highland Prime Senior Vice-President Mary Eleanor Mendoza said.

She added that the property’s cool climate, nature-oriented spaces, and leisure amenities complement the exclusivity associated with Tagaytay Highlands.

“Provence also offers a refined residential setting that complements Tagaytay Highlands’ signature brand of luxury mountain living,” Ms. Mendoza said.

The development is accessible from Metro Manila via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX).

The project reflects SM Prime’s ongoing expansion into the premium, lot-only residential segment as an alternative to its urban high-rise projects, amid an oversupply of mid-income condominiums in Metro Manila.

In the first nine months of 2025, SM Prime’s net income rose 10% to P37.2 billion, with the residential segment contributing P32.6 billion in profit.

On Thursday, SM Prime shares gained 0.24% or five centavos to close at P21.30 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz