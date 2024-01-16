A LAWMAKER has filed a bill promoting the extensive use of organic and biofertilizers to ensure a more affordable option for farmers while addressing other concerns such as food security and environmental sustainability.

“This bill seeks to accelerate the transition from inorganic to organic fertilizer use as a viable solution to the aforementioned concerns,” Cagayan de Oro Rep. Lordan G. Suan said in filing House Bill No. 9751.

The measure proposes the establishment of a National Organic and Biofertilizers Support Program for farmers with up to five hectares of land for rice, sugar and corn production.

The program also includes a P5,000 voucher per hectare and its equivalent value for a fraction of a hectare, to be given every crop season.

In addition, farmers will be given training under the Department of Agriculture (DA) on the proper use of organic or biofertilizer, which will be part of all existing government fertilizer assistance programs.

A groundbreaking aspect of the bill is its integration of organic and biofertilizers into existing government fertilizer assistance programs.

To incentivize the production and distribution of these eco-friendly fertilizers, the measure proposes that companies involved in their manufacture within 10 years of its enactment into law will be exempted from tariffs and duties on importing materials and equipment.

“The reduction of the productive capacity of the land due to chemical saturation is even more evident with the heavy use of inorganic fertilizer,” Mr. Suan noted.

This aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call last year to enhance the use of biofertilizers, aiming to decrease reliance on imported petroleum-based fertilizers.

Acknowledging the need for a balanced approach, the Philippine Rice Research Institute recommends a combination of organic and inorganic fertilizers, potentially saving farmers between P2,000 to P4,000 per hectare, depending on factors such as amounts used, timing, and fertilizer type.

“There will still be a mix,” Mr. Marcos was quoted in a Palace statement. “But we will reduce our dependence on imports.”

The Philippines’ agricultural output fell by 0.3% P412.41 billion in the third quarter of 2023 due to lower crops and fisheries production, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority has shown. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz