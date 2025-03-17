ABP GROUP, a Singapore-based cybersecurity provider, has opened an office in Manila, citing the Philippines’ rapid digital growth and the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity frameworks.

“The Philippines is experiencing rapid digital growth, and with that comes the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity frameworks,” said Sun Yi, chief executive officer of ABP Group, in a statement.

“We are excited to bring our expertise to the market, working alongside businesses and institutions to enhance their security posture and ensure the Philippines’ resilient digital future.”

About 41% of Philippine businesses cited the lack of cybersecurity experts as the top challenge in addressing cybersecurity threats, according to a joint report by cybersecurity firm Fortinet and the ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP).

ABP Group provides security solutions tailored to address risks in the evolving threat landscape.

Sunnic, a technology company under ABP Group, offers advanced cryptographic solutions to secure critical infrastructure for banks, governments, and enterprises.

“With a strong focus on post-quantum cryptography (PQC), Sunnic provides expert advisory services to help organizations develop and implement robust data and identity protection strategies.”

ABP Cyber delivers end-to-end solutions spanning security design, integration, and intelligence-driven managed security.

ABP Securite, a value-added distributor (VAD), specializes in cybersecurity and network performance.

“By providing cutting-edge solutions alongside expert professional services, maintenance and support, and cloud administration, ABP Securite optimizes IT infrastructures, enabling businesses to enhance security, improve performance, and future-proof their digital operations.”

In the last six months of 2024, organizations in the Philippines faced an average of 4,003 cyberattacks per week, exceeding the Asia-Pacific average of 2,870, according to cybersecurity solutions firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

“With a strong presence across Asia, ABP Group brings to the Philippines its specialized business entities, each playing a crucial role in fortifying digital security,” it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz