GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it expects low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth this year, following a decline in 2025.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company saw its 2025 net income fall by 4.12% to P23.3 billion from P24.3 billion in 2024, weighed down by higher depreciation and interest expenses and lower revenues for the year, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Globe’s total revenue declined by 1.3% to P178.24 billion in 2025 from P180.59 billion a year earlier, due to slightly lower service revenues during the period.

Service revenues reached P165.08 billion, down 0.04% from P165.02 billion a year earlier, while non-service revenues fell by 15% to P13.16 billion from P15.57 billion.

The company said data revenues supported service revenue, accounting for about 88% of total consolidated revenue for the period.

Within its service segments, the home broadband business generated P24 billion in revenues, as sustained fiber adoption offset the decline in legacy fixed wireless services, Globe said.

Total costs and expenses fell by 3% to P90.62 billion from P93.77 billion previously.

The company said ongoing network investments led to higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

“Our 2025 results provide a solid springboard for 2026, as we deepen our focus on creating everyday impact for our customers. We will further enhance our 5G footprint, broaden GFiber Prepaid’s reach, and scale our digital ventures such as GCash and enterprise solutions to meet the consumer’s evolving demands,” said Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz.

Globe said the equity share of Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. (Mynt) reached P6.1 billion, contributing around 22% of the company’s pre-tax income.

Mynt, the operator of GCash, is a partnership among Globe, Ayala Corp., and Ant International, a digital payment, digitization, and financial technology provider.

“Mynt was a significant contributor to Globe’s earnings and a cornerstone of its digital ecosystem, supporting the country’s ongoing digital and financial inclusion efforts,” it said.

For the fourth quarter, Globe’s core net income rose by 8% to P5.44 billion from P5.02 billion previously. Operating revenues increased by 5% to P46.65 billion from P44.37 billion in the same period a year ago.

“Our fourth-quarter results marked another resilient year for Globe… Coming off a record 2024, we gathered momentum in the last three quarters following a soft start and delivered a record performance in 2025, reaffirming the strength, and adaptability of our core business. The sustained pace across mobile, broadband, and corporate data, coupled with disciplined cost management, enabled us to achieve positive free cash flow while continuing to invest in network quality and customer experience,” Mr. Cruz said.

Globe said Mynt’s full-year performance remained strong, citing the rapid growth of its CreditTech business, supported by its core payments and transfer operations.

However, Globe said Mynt’s equity share in the fourth quarter was affected by a change in accounting policy for loans, a regulatory change affecting licensed online gaming, and higher spending during the quarter.

For 2026, Globe said it expects its capital expenditure (capex) to fall below $1 billion, citing a disciplined approach to capital optimization and a focus on extracting greater returns from prior network investments as it continues network expansion.

At the local bourse, Globe shares rose by P81, or 5.07%, to close at P1,678 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose