DMCI PROJECT Developers, Inc. (DMCI Homes) has earmarked P16 billion this year for development spending and land acquisition, slightly lower than its P17.9-billion capital expenditure (capex) in 2025, as it plans to roll out four residential projects in Baguio, Laguna, Quezon City, and Taguig.

“With interest rates expected to ease, we anticipate a healthier environment for homebuyers and a gradual recovery in the housing market,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria said during a briefing on Friday.

“We will continue offering value-for-money homes with practical financing options, while rolling out new projects at a pace that reflects both opportunity and prudence,” he added.

Most of the spending will go toward 13 ongoing developments and upcoming project launches, with the balance allotted for land acquisition and equipment.

For 2026, DMCI Homes is lining up a mix of premium, leisure, and mid-market developments, including projects in central Baguio City and Calamba, Laguna, as well as new residential condominium projects in Quezon City and Taguig.

In earlier statements, the company said One South Drive, a luxury medium-rise development in central Baguio City, will be positioned in the premium segment.

The project is located on land owned by Consunji-led private holding firm Dacon Corp.

“It’s a property right beside the golf course of the country club. So, it’s a very prime location, we think it will be a high-end market,” Mr. Austria said.

Meanwhile, the Moriyama Nature Park in Calamba, Laguna is a Japanese onsen-inspired development designed as a condotel project to tap rising domestic tourism demand.

“It’s a condotel, so the number of guests is high,” Mr. Austria said, adding that the first phase of the project will have about 300 units.

The planned developments in Quezon City and Taguig will both be residential condominium projects, he said.

Asked about projected sales, Mr. Austria said: “The expected revenue for the four projects is about P16 billion — that’s the revenue. But of course, it also depends on the pace of the project. Some of them are coming toward the end of the year. So, you won’t realize the revenue right away.”

Separately, DMCI Homes said the total property value of units under its rent-to-own program reached a record P14.5 billion in 2025, nearly double the P7.3 billion recorded in 2024. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno