THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will reclassify 13 listed companies into new sectors and subsectors effective Jan. 5.

In a circular issued on Friday last week, the local bourse said the reclassification “is in consideration of corporate developments disclosed to the Exchange as well as the result of a review of the companies’ financial statements for the years 2022 to 2024 and the latest quarterly report for 2025.”

Under the PSE Sector Classification Guide, a listed company is assigned to the sector and subsector that account for at least 60% of its revenue.

ATN Holdings, Inc. (ATN) will be placed under the industrial sector’s construction, infrastructure and allied services subsector, from holding firms.

“Accordingly, ATN and ATNB shall become a constituent of the industrial index from the holding firms index,” the exchange said.

DITO CME Holdings Corp. will move to services-telecommunications from services-information technology.

East Coast Vulcan Mining Corp. will be reclassified to mining and oil under the mining sector from industrial-construction, infrastructure and allied services.

EasyCall Communications Philippines, Inc. will remain in the services sector but will be classified under information technology from other services.

Filsyn Corp. will also remain in the industrial sector, shifting to the chemicals subsector from other industrials.

Jackstones, Inc. will be reclassified to the property sector from services-information technology.

PH Resorts Group Holdings, Inc., the gaming firm of Davao-based businessman Dennis A. Uy, will remain in the services sector but will be placed under hotel and leisure from casinos and gaming.

Pryce Corp. will move to the industrial sector under the electricity, energy, power and water subsector, while Uniholdings, Inc. will be reclassified to the property sector. LMG Corp. will be moved to the financials sector under other financial institutions. These three companies were previously classified under the industrial sector’s chemicals subsector.

Meanwhile, Philippine Racing Club, Inc. (PRC), Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp. (PHA), and Wellex Industries, Inc. (WIN) will all be reclassified to the property sector.

PRC was previously under the services sector’s casinos and gaming subsector, while PHA was classified under other services. WIN was previously part of the holding firms sector. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno