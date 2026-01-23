BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific Air, Inc. said it will complete the transfer of its turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Clark International Airport by March.

Starting March 29, Cebgo, the airline’s regional brand, will operate from Clark, covering its Coron (Busuanga) and Naga routes, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The move follows a 2025 resolution issued by the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Manila Slot Coordination Committee directing the relocation of turboprop operations outside Metro Manila.

Boutique airline AirSWIFT, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cebu Pacific, will also transfer its operations to Clark from NAIA Terminal 2.

The shift will affect its Manila-El Nido-Manila flights, the company said.

Cebu Pacific said affected passengers will be automatically rebooked on new flights departing from Clark.

It added that passengers may opt for free rebooking, refunds, or travel fund conversion should they prefer alternative arrangements.

The government had earlier deferred the implementation of the turboprop relocation to March this year from October last year to give airlines additional time to complete the transition.

The transfer aims to help decongest NAIA and improve air traffic flow, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific also said it will increase flight frequencies for selected domestic and international routes from Manila.

Weekly flights will rise to 63 for Bacolod, 46 for Butuan, 69 for Cagayan de Oro, 108 for Cebu, 90 for Davao, 42 for Dumaguete, 14 for Ozamiz, 49 for Tacloban, and 45 for Zamboanga.

Internationally, the airline will increase Manila-Hong Kong flights to 35 per week from 28, and Manila-Kaohsiung flights to five per week from three.

Cebu Pacific currently serves 37 domestic and 26 international destinations with a fleet of 100 aircraft. — Ashley Erika O. Jose