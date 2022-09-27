CITICORE Renewable Energy Corp. said on Monday that all its power plants are fully operational following the onslaught of Typhoon Karding.

“As of 11 a.m. of Sept. 26, Citicore Solar (CS) Arayat and Bulacan are fully operational and 100% online,” Citicore President and Chief Executive Oliver Y. Tan said in a media release on Monday.

Mr. Tan said that Citicore’s operations and maintenance team are monitoring all operating plants to ensure uninterrupted power services in areas affected by the typhoon.

He assured the company’s stakeholders and its plants’ surrounding communities of continuous service despite the minor damage caused by the typhoon.

In the company’s press release, it said that CS Tarlac 2 is also ready and on standby.

“CS Tarlac 2 is working closely with Tarlac Electric, Inc. for the restoration of electricity in affected areas,” it said.

Further, Mr. Tan said that some facilities with minor damage are under inspection. He said that restoration works continue, but will not affect the operational capacity of the power plants.

He said that while the operations and maintenance team is patrolling the affected power plants, “we are also extending our assistance to our host communities and coordinating with the local government units for any help we can give.”

Data from Citicore’s website showed that Citicore Solar Bulacan, Inc. operates the 15-megawatt-peak utility-scale solar photovoltaic power plant. The company recently energized its 72-megawatt Arayat-Mexico solar farm.

On Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration placed areas in the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga, Quezon, and Nueva Ecija under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5. — Ashley Erika O. Jose