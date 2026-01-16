JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) said it saw stable domestic demand and strong overseas growth in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, led by Vietnam.

“Since our December update, the operating environment and business trends have remained broadly consistent with our prior disclosures,” JFC Chief Financial and Risk Officer Richard Shin said in a statement on Thursday.

“Customer demand has been stable across key markets, and network expansion continues to be supported by strong franchise engagement, reinforcing our asset light growth strategy,” he added.

The company said preliminary indicators showed solid system-wide and same-store sales growth in Q4 2025.

In the Philippines, Jollibee Group’s Champion Brands, including Jollibee, Chowking, and Mang Inasal, drove domestic system-wide and same-store sales growth through brand equity and consumer engagement, with fourth-quarter results showing improving demand amid a challenging operating environment.

Vietnam, Jollibee Group’s largest overseas market by store count, recorded high double-digit system-wide and same-store sales growth that outperformed peers, supported by strong market position and asset-light expansion, the company said.

“The Tim Ho Wan (THW) concept continues to emerge as a strategic growth engine for the Jollibee Group, highly complementary to the Group’s portfolio and well positioned for long-term global expansion,” it said.

In January 2025, JFC completed its takeover of Tim Ho Wan through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd., acquiring 166.46 million shares from Titan Dining Group Ltd. for $20.2 million under a share purchase agreement signed in November 2024.

“In Hong Kong, store operations have stabilized and returned to profitability, reinforcing confidence in the brand’s operating model and execution under the Jollibee Group’s stewardship, including the first THW location opened following the acquisition. In the US, early customer response to newly opened stores has been encouraging, supporting management’s conviction in the scalability and long-term growth potential of the THW brand across international markets,” it said.

Over the past four years, Jollibee Group achieved double-digit growth in system-wide sales, revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), operating profitability, and store network expansion, the company noted.

Its store network growth remained on track, supported by more franchises and its low-asset strategy, which aids scalability and efficiency across markets.

Jollibee recently inaugurated its fourth food commissary in Guinsay, Danao, Cebu, supporting regional expansion and job creation. The facility serves Jollibee and six of its 13 brands and aims to optimize logistics across the Visayas and Mindanao.

JFC plans to spin off its international business into a standalone company, which it will list on a US stock exchange by late 2027 to support its global expansion.

Jollibee Foods Corp. International (JFCI) would include all businesses outside the Philippines, while domestic operations will remain listed locally.

Shares of JFC jumped the most in over five years after the announcement.

In a media briefing, Mr. Shin said the proposed transaction seeks to unlock value by providing structural clarity, enabling investors to evaluate each business independently with greater transparency.

“Each entity will operate as a fully independent entity post-separation. They are independent companies now, they’re not subsidiaries anymore. Each entity will have its own board management team and operating model with clear accountability and decision-making authority,” he said.

Mr. Shin added that the setup would make capital allocation and strategy execution smoother, potentially driving sustainable returns and valuation re-rating over time.

He noted that a US listing aligns JFCI with the largest capital market, provides liquidity access, and supports valuation discovery, making it preferable over other indices.

At the local bourse on Thursday, JFC shares rose 0.29% or 60 centavos, closing at P209 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno