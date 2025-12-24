SEA TRAVEL PROVIDER 2GO Travel is projecting more than 20,000 passengers this week from Manila alone amid the holiday rush.

“We’re expecting a lot of passengers coming in our seaports. In fact, this week, we’re expecting more than 20,000 passengers just in Manila alone, leaving Manila,” 2GO Senior Assistant Vice-President and Business Unit Head Francis John Chua told Money Talks with Cathy Yang on One News on Tuesday.

Mr. Chua added that the company is also seeing heavy passenger volumes arriving in Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro.

He urged the public to plan ahead and purchase tickets early. “We do encourage everyone to please buy their tickets ahead because we will not be able to accommodate everyone. So it’s been a full week already,” he said.

2GO Travel provides passenger transport services across the country’s islands and is part of 2GO Group, Inc. The company also offers freight, courier, and logistics services.

2GO Express, the group’s courier arm, is handling a high volume of shipments, particularly from e-commerce businesses. Mr. Chua said the company is prepared for the holiday surge across all its service units.

On possible delays, he apologized for inconveniences caused by efforts to accommodate as many passengers as possible. “Despite the challenges, we remain committed to safe, secure, and reliable service,” he said.

On courier operations, he said: “We’re already looking at the operations… to make sure that packages and goods arrive on time as promised.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera