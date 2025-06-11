By Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Reporter

THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it opened up for stakeholder comment on the rules for fifth round of the green energy auction (GEA-5), which will offer 3,300 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DoE said this round will focus on fixed-bottom offshore wind technology, with installation targeted for between 2028 and 2030.

“By prioritizing fixed-bottom offshore wind for GEA-5, we are investing in a technology that is ready to deliver,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said. “This allows us to set a strong and credible foundation for the country’s offshore wind sector, one that can deliver first power by 2028.”

The DoE said it opted for fixed-bottom as the focus of GEA-5 due to its “established global track record, cost-efficiency, and scalability.”

“This approach positions the DoE to expedite the near-term deployment of offshore wind, supporting large-scale and reliable renewable energy generation aligned with the country’s energy security and climate objectives,” the DoE said.

It said floating offshore wind technology remains in the early stages of development, pending which the Philippines must exploit “a critical window for proactive planning and capacity-building.”

Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said the DoE remains open to floating offshore wind technology.

“As global experience grows and the technology matures, the DoE will reassess its inclusion in future auction rounds. For now, our focus is to build momentum with fixed-bottom projects that can succeed under current technical, regulatory, and infrastructure conditions,” she said.

The DoE is inviting offshore wind developers, port operators, transmission companies, and other parties to review the GEA-5 terms of reference and submit inputs, comments, or clarifications on or before June 18.

GEA-5 is expected to facilitate market access for offshore wind developers, ensuring long-term demand for their generation capacities.

The DoE expects offshore wind to play a key role in achieving the Philippine target of increasing renewable energy’s share in the power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.