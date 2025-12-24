TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) reported a 45% increase in electrified vehicle (EV) sales in the first eleven months of 2025, which it plans to boost further through new EV launches.

Data from the company showed that combined EV sales of Toyota and Lexus models reached 16,986 units in January-November, up from 11,745 units in the same period last year.

Toyota accounted for most of the sales at 15,455 units, while Lexus contributed 1,531 units.

“With the ATIV hybrid EV lowering the barrier to EV ownership and the bZ4X joining the market along with Lexus battery EV models, TMP is strengthening its multi-pathway strategy to support the country’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility,” the company said.

TMP recently launched the ATIV hybrid EV and its first battery EV model in the Philippines, the bZ4X.

“The expansion of the electric lineup from Lexus to Toyota vehicle models signals TMP’s continued push to broaden specification options in line with the company’s ‘Beyond Zero’ sustainability vision,” it added.

The move aligns with Toyota Motor Asia’s target of achieving a 30% EV share of new vehicle sales in Southeast Asia by 2030.

“This broader strategy also reflects the growing need to address the environmental impact of the country’s transport sector,” TMP said, noting that the automotive sector remains a major contributor to greenhouse gases.

“TMP fully supports the Philippine government’s carbon reduction goals, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030,” said Masando Hashimoto, president of TMP.

“Today, Philippine customers can choose from four vehicle types — gasoline, diesel, hybrid electric, and battery electric — to be their mobility partner, according to their lifestyle and location,” he added.

According to the company, hybrid EV technology remains the most viable and accessible option in the Philippine landscape.

“Their self-charging capability, fuel efficiency, and reliability make them effective for conditions where charging infrastructure is limited,” TMP said.

The company expects the launch of the ATIV hybrid EV to widen access to hybrid mobility, as it is the most affordable option in its current electrified lineup. — Justine Irish D. Tabile