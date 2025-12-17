ABS-CBN CORP. has signed a content licensing agreement with Advanced Media Broadcasting System, Inc. (ALLTV) to broadcast certain Kapamilya Channel programs starting Jan. 2, 2026, the listed media company said.

The agreement follows the termination of ABS-CBN’s content supply agreement with TV5 Network, Inc., led by Manny V. Pangilinan, which TV5 said was due to ABS-CBN’s failure to meet its financial obligations under the contract.

In a statement on Wednesday, ABS-CBN said ALLTV secured the rights to broadcast certain programs after ABS-CBN settled its obligations with TV5 and MediaQuest Holdings, Inc.

“We thank Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan and TV5 for providing a platform for some ABS-CBN programs since 2021,” the company said.

Earlier this month, ABS-CBN confirmed it received notice from TV5 terminating their five-year content supply agreement, signed in 2023. TV5 said the termination was due to ABS-CBN’s alleged failure to remit its share of advertising revenues on schedule despite repeated requests.

ABS-CBN previously said the agreement with ALLTV, first announced in 2024, was intended to expand distribution of its programming via the free-to-air platform. Since May 13, 2024, ALLTV has been airing certain Kapamilya teleseryes at various time slots, as well as news programming from TV Patrol.

Under the new licensing agreement starting Jan. 2, 2026, ALLTV will broadcast additional ABS-CBN programs, including FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, Roja, What Lies Beneath, It’s Showtime, ASAP, and TV Patrol, formalizing and expanding its content lineup following the termination of ABS-CBN’s deal with TV5. Selected programs, such as It’s Showtime and Pinoy Big Brother, will continue to air on GMA Network, while other prime ABS-CBN content remains available on A2Z.

On Wednesday, ABS-CBN shares closed at P3.40 apiece, unchanged.

TV5 Network is part of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., whose unit Hastings Holdings, Inc. — under the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund — holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose