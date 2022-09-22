MANILA Water Co., Inc. said it reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 4% in 2021 through onsite solar power generation and other renewables.

“It is imperative for Manila Water to adapt first to climate change because it is here, and its impacts are already felt. Now that a certain level of stability is achieved, then it is time to double our efforts to contribute to mitigating climate change impact through energy efficiency, renewable energy transition,” Manila Water’s Sustainability Head Sarah Monica E. Bergado said in a media release.

Manila Water claims that is the first company in the Philippines to adopt a climate change policy. Its GHG emission reduction programs include a transition to renewable energy.

The company said that it addresses raw water quality risk through nature-based solutions or natural processes to cost-effectively contribute to the improved management of water, with 2,459 hectares of watershed areas reforested with 1.2 million native trees since 2006.

Meanwhile, the International Water Association (IWA) recognized Manila Water as a climate-smart utility for its climate adaptation and mitigation policies. It is said to be the first utility company in Southeast Asia to be recognized under IWA’s Climate Smart Utilities Recognition Program. — Ashley Erika O. Jose