LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. was the only Philippine real estate company included in Fortune magazine’s “Fortune Asia 100 Best Companies to Work for in Southeast Asia” list, which recognizes companies for their employee-centered workplace culture.

“To be named among Southeast Asia’s best companies to work for is a proud testament to our commitment to business excellence and to our continuing pursuit of nurturing our people towards greater success,” Megaworld President and Chief Executive Officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

The developer’s hospitality arm, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, was also cited for having one of the highest satisfaction ratings in the region in its category, alongside some of Southeast Asia’s (SEA) top hospitality chains.

Megaworld’s inclusion in the US-based magazine’s ranking was driven by its “Great Place to Work” certification, where the company generated a 94% employee approval rating — the highest among all major real estate developers in the Philippines.

The latest recognition follows a series of employer accolades, including its inclusion in Time magazine’s Best Companies in Asia-Pacific and Philippines’ Best Employers 2026 by German online data platform Statista.

To further support its employees, Megaworld launched its High-Rise Program, a specialized training and development initiative for its future leaders.

The program aims to enhance young leaders’ skills in leadership, communication, strategic thinking, and performance management.

Megaworld operates approximately 36 township developments across 7,000 hectares nationwide.

It plans to expand its office gross leasable area (GLA) to 2 million square meters and retail GLA by 1 million square meters by 2030.

Megaworld posted a 1.16% increase in third-quarter attributable net income to P5.23 billion, while consolidated revenues climbed 4.34% to P19.96 billion.

Shares of Megaworld on Tuesday rose 0.98%, or two centavos, to close at P2.06 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz