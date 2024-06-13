A TOTAL of P8.51 billion has been released as of the end of May to finance state relief and rehabilitation efforts, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Thursday.

Latest data from the DBM showed that the Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) received P2.89 billion, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was given P4.7 billion.

Also, in its National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund status update, P374.97 million was allocated to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), while P100 million was released to the Department of National Defense.

The National Irrigation Authority also received P450 million to reconstruct the Mahayag Dam Salug River Irrigation System after incurring damages from a shearline in 2022, DBM said.

In May, P97.34 million was released for calamity-related infrastructure projects in Cagayan while P861.27 million was for the implementation of slope-protection structures in Tarlac.

Under the DND, the Office of Civil Defense was replenished its Quick Response Fund (QRF) at P100 million, DBM reported.

The QRF is a stand-by emergency fund to support the aid, relief, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of calamity affected areas.

If a government office’s QRF has reached below 50%, it may request the DBM for replenishment.

Also in May, the DHSUD was allocated P272.07 million for 25,649 households in Abra and the Mountain Province with houses damaged by an earthquake in 2022.

The remaining calamity fund stands at P14.23 billion, according to the DBM. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz