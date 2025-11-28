MEGAWORLD CORP.’S hospitality unit has teamed up with French hotel operator Accor SA to rebrand the Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque City as the world’s biggest Mövenpick property, the listed developer said on Thursday.

The 19-story, two-tower property within Megaworld’s 31-hectare Westside City township is set to open as Mövenpick Manila Bay Westside by late 2026, the listed property developer said in a disclosure.

The deal with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts includes brand alignment, system integration and operational upgrades to the existing hotel.

“This landmark hotel reflects our shared ambition to bring elevated, experience-driven hospitality to one of the country’s most dynamic destinations,” Garth Simmons, Accor’s chief operating officer for Asia’s premium, midscale and economy brands, said in a statement.

The move follows Accor’s conversion of Belmont Hotel Mactan into Mercure Mactan Cebu, as the French operator continues to strengthen its footprint in the Southeast Asian hospitality market.

The property will feature four specialty food and beverage outlets, a pool deck overlooking Manila Bay and a sky bridge linking it to the Westside City Integrated Casino and Entertainment Complex and the Grand Opera House.

Accor, which operates about 45 brands globally — including Fairmont, Raffles, Pullman, Mercure and ibis Styles — is expanding in the Philippines with hotels in Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, Clark, Boracay, Panglao and Cebu City. The company sees opportunities in growing domestic travel and rising visitor arrivals.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts manages 15 properties with a total of 7,000 rooms. The company posted a P5.23-billion net income in the third quarter, up 1.16% from a year earlier.

“Mövenpick Manila Bay Westside will benefit from Accor’s proven operational prowess, incorporating their superior guest service protocols and powerful global reservation system, while allowing the hotel to retain and amplify the beloved, local-inspired Sampaguita brand of hospitality unique to Megaworld Hotels & Resorts,” Megaworld said.

Megaworld shares rose 0.5% or a centavo to close at P2.02 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz