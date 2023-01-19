THE House of Representatives will give the proposed E-Government Act its full attention when the chamber resumes session, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to pass the priority legislation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., including measures for digitalization in both government and private transactions that would bolster efficiency, productivity, and security,” Mr. Romualdez said.

“Upon the resumption of the (Congressional) session, among the top priorities of the House is the passage of the E-Government and E-Governance Act, which will help accelerate our digital transformation to fuel growth momentum,” Mr. Romualdez said.

Mr. Romualdez said a shift to digital platforms in government will enhance the Philippines’ standing as an investment hub.

Mr. Romualdez issued the statement in Davos, where he is participating in the World Economic Forum.

At an open forum at the Swiss mountain resort, Mr. Marcos said upgrades to cybersecurity and connectivity will go hand-in-hand with digitalization.

If signed into law, the E-Governance Act will establish an Integrated Government Network, a platform for sharing and communication of resources, information, data, through and on all digital and electronic platforms. It will be in use in all offices and branches of national and local government.

More than 10 House bills related to e-government are pending at the committee on information and communications technology. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz