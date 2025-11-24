DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE Corp., the listed digital entertainment company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, is seeing signs of recovery in the fourth quarter after a steep drop in third-quarter net income triggered by tighter regulations that prompted e-wallet providers to remove in-app access to licensed online gaming platforms.

“Our customer service team has been actively contacting some of these high-value players and trying to bring them back to our platform,” DigiPlus President Tsui Kin Ming told reporters on Wednesday last week.

He said the company’s improving outlook is driven by measures to ease the impact of payment access restrictions since mid-August.

While declining to disclose the extent of the improvement, Mr. Tsui said recovery is underway.

“We’re seeing a gradual recovery from the last two months,” he said.

DigiPlus posted a 51.41% drop in third-quarter net income to P1.71 billion following the implementation of regulations that led e-wallet providers to block in-app access to licensed online gaming sites.

At the Philippine Stock Exchange’s Strengthening Access and Reach (STAR): Investor Day earlier this month, Mr. Tsui said DigiPlus had upgraded its payment system to maintain player access through various channels and tapped additional payment partners to widen its funding network.

In September, DigiPlus partnered with PhilFirst to introduce a surety bond program offering up to P1 million in financial protection for BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone users, covering in-game wallets without requiring separate policies.

The company in October teamed up with CIS Bayad Center to expand nationwide over-the-counter payment options, boosting transaction security and convenience.

For the January-to-September period, DigiPlus’ net income rose 15.59% to P10.11 billion from P8.75 billion a year earlier, supported by steady growth in its retail games segment and contributions from new product launches and operational improvements. Revenues climbed 29.61% to P66.83 billion from P51.56 billion in 2024.

Gross revenues in the third quarter edged up 0.26% to P19.05 billion from P19 billion a year earlier on the back of continued product development, enhanced user experience, and stronger corporate governance initiatives.

At the local bourse on Friday, DigiPlus shares rose 1.31% or 35 centavos to close at P27.05 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno