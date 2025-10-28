TY-LED conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. has signed a memorandum of agreement with Ateneo de Manila University to develop a 15-hectare Ateneo campus within Riverpark, its flagship township in General Trias City, Cavite.

Riverpark is a mixed-use development by GT Capital’s property arm Federal Land, Inc., through its joint venture with Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. under Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG).

GT Capital Vice-Chairman Alfred V. Ty said the partnership aligns with the group’s long-term commitment to sustainable community development.

“Ateneo’s presence in Riverpark not only strengthens the educational landscape of Cavite but also uplifts the lives of the communities we serve,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“Our investment in this campus reflects our long-term commitment to creating sustainable value for generations of Filipinos, anchored on the values of excellence and service,” he added.

The Cavite campus, targeted to open by 2030, will cater to students from southern Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Riverpark has been drawing major investors, with UNIQLO’s logistics facility and the soon-to-open SM City General Trias among ongoing developments.

Earlier this year, FNG reported that the first batch of commercial lots in Riverpark had sold out, which are set to be developed into offices, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

By 2026, residents will gain direct access to the Open Canal Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), which is expected to cut travel time to and from the township.

The signing ceremony was held on Oct. 24 at the GT Tower International Penthouse in Makati City, with GT Capital represented by Mr. Ty and President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista, and Ateneo represented by its president, Fr. Roberto C. Yap, S.J.

Also present were Ateneo Board of Trustees Chairperson Bernadine T. Siy, Federal Land Vice-Chairman and FNG President William Thomas Mirasol, FNG Vice-Chairman Yusuke Hirano, and Federal Land President Jose Mari H. Banzon.

At the local bourse on Monday, GT Capital shares slipped by 0.72% or P4 to close at P555 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno