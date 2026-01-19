PHILWEB CORP.’S new operational tie-up with Hann Casino Resort strengthens its position in the Philippines’ regulated e-gaming sector, but is unlikely to meaningfully boost earnings in the near term, according to analysts.

“The PhilWeb-Hann partnership modestly improves PhilWeb’s positioning in regulated e-gaming but does not materially change its earnings outlook,” F. Yap Securities investment analyst Marky Carunungan said in a Viber message.

The deal is an operational and technology collaboration, he added, with no equity joint venture or direct gross gaming revenue exposure, keeping PhilWeb in a fee-based, asset-light role.

“Based on Hann briefings last year, management indicated that its online gaming operations remain small and have yet to gain meaningful traction, with revenues still largely driven by its land-based casino business. As such, any contribution to PhilWeb is unlikely to be meaningful in the near term,” Mr. Carunungan said.

Toby Allan C. Arce, head of sales trading at Globalinks Securities and Stocks, Inc., said that while the partnership won’t immediately lift PhilWeb to the scale or revenues of large integrated resort operators, it reinforces the company’s niche as a compliant technology and platform provider for premium land-based gaming assets rather than mass-market or offshore competitors.

“Against peers that are either heavily exposed to brick-and-mortar casinos or purely online platforms, the partnership allows PhilWeb to anchor its digital gaming operations to a strong, reputable integrated resort brand. This association enhances credibility with regulators and players alike and helps differentiate PhilWeb from smaller or less established e-gaming operators,” he said.

Mr. Arce added that the tie-up expands PhilWeb’s revenue streams by leveraging Hann’s customer base and brand for cross-platform engagement between physical and digital gaming, aligning with hybrid industry models where online platforms complement integrated resorts.

He noted that the partnership reinforces legitimacy, consolidation, and ties with established operators, potentially attracting risk-averse customers and institutional capital. “Over time, this could support steadier, more predictable revenue growth compared with standalone online gaming models that rely heavily on promotions and rapid customer churn,” Mr. Arce said.

Analysts also flagged regulatory risks, including policy changes, tax adjustments, and overhangs that could limit online growth and monetization.

“Revenue growth will depend on execution, regulatory consistency, and the pace at which regulated e-gaming adoption expands locally. PhilWeb remains exposed to policy shifts, taxation changes, and evolving regulatory frameworks that can quickly alter economics in the gaming sector,” Mr. Arce said.

He added that reliance on a limited number of major partners may concentrate operational and revenue risk if market conditions or strategic priorities change. “Competition from other licensed e-gaming operators and integrated resorts pursuing their own digital strategies could also limit upside if the market becomes crowded.”

Mr. Carunungan said that while online gaming remains a structural growth driver, regulatory overhangs persist and marketing remains constrained, limiting monetization, particularly for operators without established digital ecosystems.

He added that with PhilWeb under a tender offer, investor attention is likely focused on the tender’s progress and regulatory hurdles rather than small gains from new partnerships.

In October, Gregorio Araneta, Inc. (GAINC) sold its 57% controlling stake in PhilWeb to holding companies Nexora Holdings, Inc. and Velora Holdings, Inc. The transaction covered 829.57 million common shares for P1.8 billion, or P2.17 per share.

At the local bourse on Friday, PhilWeb shares fell 2.12% to close at P6.93 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno