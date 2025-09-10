ROBINSONS OFFICES, the office development and leasing arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), is developing a new office building on JP Laurel Street in Davao, with completion slated for early 2027.

“Upon its completion in the first half of 2027, this 9-storey development will showcase a modern and iconic façade, complemented by a premium lobby design that redefines office space standards in the region,” the company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

The new tower will rise on a property acquired from Great Earth Marketing & Development Corporation (GEMDC), which is majority owned by New City Commercial Corp.

The building will feature a sustainable design and have access to a transport system on all nine floors, it said.

The development forms part of RLC’s growing portfolio in Mindanao, which includes eight shopping malls, three GoHotels properties, one Grand Summit Hotel, and two office buildings.

Robinsons Offices reported a 5% increase in its second-quarter revenues to P4.11 billion. It recorded about 50,000 square meters in new office leases during the period, with an occupancy rate of 87%.

Robinsons Offices operates towers in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, Pampanga, Bicol, Cebu, and Bacolod.

These mainly serve business process outsourcing firms, as well as local and multinational corporations operating in the Philippines.

RLC shares rose by 2.27% or 34 centavos on Tuesday to close at P15.30 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz