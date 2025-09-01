AIRASIA PHILIPPINES is set to operate five new services from Cebu to further expand its hub and capture demand during the peak holiday season, the low-cost carrier said.

Starting Nov. 15, AirAsia Philippines will operate flights from Cebu to Iloilo, Caticlan, and Davao, while also offering services between Cebu and Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

“We recognize the value of this very important route, connecting via Cebu to key domestic and international leisure markets. We look forward to further broadening opportunities in the tourism sector, helping generate jobs and ultimately contributing to inclusive economic growth,” AirAsia Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Bangah said in a media release on Sunday.

The reopening of the Cebu hub is part of its preparations for the expected holiday season demand, AirAsia said, noting that customers may book flights on these new routes as early as Sept. 3.

For this year, AirAsia Philippines is aiming to reach its target of more than seven million passengers by the end of the year, after carrying over three million passengers in the first half.

From January to June, the low-cost carrier recorded more than three million passengers.

AirAsia Philippines said its strongest domestic routes are Cebu, Caticlan, and Cagayan, while its highest-volume international routes are Japan, Korea, and Taipei. — Ashley Erika O. Jose