YUCHENGCO-LED holding company House of Investments, Inc. (HI) has allocated P22 billion in capital expenditures (capex) for 2025 and 2026 to fund expansion across its education, energy, and property segments.

“Our investment roadmap is more than just a capex plan that channels resources for strategic and long-term value creation. We are strengthening our portfolio to align with the Yuchengco Group’s commitment to future-proof our stakeholders and remain catalysts for nation-building and sustainable growth,” HI President and Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo V. Tan said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The energy business led by listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp. allotted P9.3 billion for the expansion projects of renewable energy subsidiary PetroGreen Energy Corp., of which P4.5 billion will be spent in 2025 and P4.8 billion in 2026.

The education segment through iPeople, Inc. has allocated P5.3 billion in capex over the two-year period. The company will use 82% for campus expansion to support enrollment growth and expansion of program offerings, while the remaining capex will be for continuing technology investments across the schools.

HI earmarked P4.2 billion to expand its property portfolio. The bulk of the budget will be for the completion of The Yuchengco Centre into a mixed-use office-commercial development. The project will feature a network of open spaces, public art facilities, green architecture, sophisticated technology and eco-friendly materials.

The recently announced prospective joint venture with Lima Land Inc. into HI’s subsidiary Tarlac Terra Ventures, Inc. for the expansion of the TARI Estate in Tarlac is not expected to require a large capex yet pending several regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, HI has allotted P2 billion for information technology (IT) improvements to remain competitive, adapt to evolving business needs, enhance operational efficiency, and address security concerns, among others.

“HI recognizes that investing in IT is crucial for innovation and automation, as well as in maintaining a strong market position,” the company said.

Aside from energy, education, and property, HI also has presence in financial services, automotive, healthcare, and deathcare.

HI shares rose by 0.75% or three centavos to P4.03 per share on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave