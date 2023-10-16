LISTED D&L Industries, Inc. is aiming to sustain its good corporate governance practices after its recent citation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), according to its top official.

“As a company, it’s our top priority to uphold the highest standards of good corporate governance. We see it as the solid foundation for a sustainable and lasting organization,” D&L President and Chief Executive Officer Alvin D. Lao said in a statement over the weekend.

Mr. Lao said this as D&L Industries was recently recognized by the ICD, alongside other Philippine publicly listed firms, with the Golden Arrow award for good governance practices under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that D&L Industries has received the award from the ICD.

According to D&L Industries, the ACGS looks at the performance of companies on facilitating the rights and equitable treatment of shareholders, ensuring transparency and accountability via the timely disclosure of material information, and maintaining the board’s accountability to the companies and their shareholders, among others.

The ICD is a nonprofit national association of corporate directors and other stakeholders engaged in corporate governance. The group seeks to be the key catalyst in the Philippine corporate governance ecosystem for inclusive and sustainable development.

D&L Industries has business interests in product customization and specialization for food, chemicals, plastics and consumer products for original design manufacturing industries. The company is engaged in activities such as the production of customized food ingredients, specialty raw materials for plastics, and oleochemicals for personal and home care use.

Shares of D&L Industries were last traded on Oct. 13, closing unchanged at P6.40 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave