LISTED telecommunications company PLDT Inc. saw its attributable net income rise by 6.05% in the second quarter (Q2) to P9.11 billion compared to the same period last year, lifted by higher service revenues.

Combined revenues for the April-to-June period rose by 1.76% to P54.3 billion from P53.36 billion in the same period last year, according to PLDT’s latest final statement.

Broken down, service revenues accounted for the majority of the topline generated for the period at P52.89 billion from P51.25 billion in the comparable period a year ago; while non-service revenues declined by 33.18% to P1.41 billion from P2.11 billion previously.

For the January-to-June period, PLDT’s total revenues inched up by 1.85% to P109.57 billion from P107.58 billion.

Broken down, service revenues went up by 2.77% to P106.31 billion from P103.44 billion; while non-service revenue declined to P3.27 billion, marking a decrease of 21% from P4.14 billion.

For the first semester, PLDT’s attributable net income fell by 1.47% to P18.14 billion from P18.41 billion, as the company’s higher expenses for the period overtook the growth in revenues.

Telco core income, which excludes the impact of asset sales and gains from Maya Innovations Holdings — went down by 4.39% to P17.22 billion from P18.01 billion in the January-to-June period.

For the first half, PLDT’s share of profits from its digital bank Maya amounted to P406 million, turning around from a P1.1-billion loss during the same period last year.

“It should be better (in the) second half. I think the Maya performance would also be better in the second half… On telco core, it is probably flattish for the full year,” PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manuel V. Pangilinan said during a briefing.

For the first semester, PLDT’s combined expenses grew by 2% to P81.03 billion from P79.47 billion in the same period last year.

The company’s capital expenditure (capex) for the six-months ending June amounted to P27.4 billion, compared with P35.1 billion in the same period last year. With this, the company’s capital guidance is now lower at P63 billion from the initially announced P68 billion and P73 billion, citing favorable pricing and negotiated deals with vendors.

“Our results for the first half of 2025 show the resilience of our business and the strength of our people. We continue to invest in the future — expanding our network, enhancing customer experience, and driving innovation across our businesses. In a challenging environment, we remain committed to delivering value to our customers, shareholders, and the country,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

“As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening our business so it can better serve the country’s progress. Every improvement we make — whether in efficiency, innovation, or coverage — is part of the larger work of empowering communities and supporting the Philippines’ growth in a fast-moving world,” he added.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, PLDT shares increased by P16, or 1.23%, to close at P1,315 apiece.

