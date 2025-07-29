PLDT INC., through its unit ePLDT, Inc., said all its flagship data centers have received Rated 3 certifications for both design and facility, as part of efforts to help establish the Philippines as a data center and artificial intelligence (AI)-ready hub.

“Our goal has always been to position the Philippines as a digital and AI innovation hub… With VITRO Santa Rosa (VSR) and our broader data center ecosystem, we are building the infrastructure backbone needed to power industries, accelerate AI adoption, and drive long-term national progress,” PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a media release on Monday.

VITRO Inc., a unit of ePLDT — the data center arm of PLDT — said VITRO Santa Rosa has maintained its TIA-942 Rated 3 Design Certification since 2023, which signifies that the data center’s infrastructure has been designed to be consistently maintainable and that all its critical components can be maintained without disrupting services to end users.

“These milestones go beyond design validation — they demonstrate VITRO’s longstanding leadership in building and operating world-class data centers at scale,” said ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino.

Mr. Genuino said that the company’s VITRO Santa Rosa, with a capacity of 50 megawatts, is the largest and most advanced operational data center in the Philippines.

“It is hyperscale by design and AI-ready by infrastructure. VSR is where cloud and AI converge, giving enterprises an optimal environment where they can grow and innovate in the AI era,” he said.

Furthermore, VITRO Santa Rosa is fully integrated with PLDT’s domestic fiber network and connected globally through international subsea cable systems.

In April, PLDT inaugurated VITRO Santa Rosa, adding that the facility can be scaled up to 100 megawatts.

Currently, ePLDT operates 11 data centers across the Philippines — including in Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Parañaque, Subic, Clark, Cebu, and Davao — with a combined capacity of nearly 100 megawatts, supporting enterprise and hyperscale demand as the company eyes further expansion.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company closed P5, or 0.39% lower, at P1,290 apiece.

