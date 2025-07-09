MERALCO POWERGEN CORP. (MGen), through its affiliate Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (TSPI), said it is on track to complete the first phase of the P200-billion MTerra Solar project by early 2026, with 778 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels already installed on-site.

The first phase of what is touted as the largest solar PV system in the country has reached a progress rate of 54% as of end-June, MGen said in a media release on Tuesday.

“With 778 MW of solar PV capacity now installed, we are making real progress toward delivering cleaner and more sustainable power for Filipinos,” said MTerra Solar and MGen Renewable Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis B. Jordan.

Spanning 3,500 hectares, the MTerra Solar project straddles five towns across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

Once completed, the project is expected to deliver 3,500 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar PV capacity, equipped with 4,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed by 2026, while Phase 2 is targeted for 2027.

The project is expected to supply clean power to about 2.4 million Filipino households and help avoid up to 4.3 million tons of carbon emissions annually — equivalent to removing more than three million gasoline-powered vehicles from the road.

MTerra Solar is being built with the support of major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors, including Energy China, POWERCHINA, and Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corp. Huawei is supplying the project’s battery energy storage system.

TSPI has also engaged Maxipro Development Corp. and Fujian Electric Power and Engineering Co. Ltd. as EPC contractors for the high-voltage interconnection line to ensure efficient integration into the grid.

In addition, Asia Pacific Rim International Construction and Trading Corp. is contributing as the medium-voltage switchgear contractor for Phase 1.

As of May 2025, MGen — the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) — has a combined net sellable capacity of 4,953 MW from both conventional and renewable energy sources.

With the ongoing development of MTerra Solar, MGen expects to exceed its 1,500-MW attributable renewable energy capacity target by 2027 — three years ahead of its original 2030 timeline.

