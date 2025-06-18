DMCI HOMES, Inc. has tapped MPower, the retail electricity supplier of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to supply power to its properties in Taguig and Mandaluyong, making it the first real estate firm to participate in the retail aggregation program (RAP).

DMCI Homes consolidated the demand of the common areas of its Rosewood Pointe Condominium in Taguig and Tivoli Garden Residences in Mandaluyong to switch to MPower, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Its other condominium developments — La Verti Residences, Sheridan Towers, One Castilla Place, Flair Towers, Zinnia Towers, and Tivoli Garden Residences — also shifted to retail supply under the government’s Competitive Retail Electricity Market (CREM) program.

Under CREM, qualified consumers with an average peak demand of at least 500 kilowatts are allowed to contract their preferred retail electricity supplier.

RAP, meanwhile, is the Energy Regulatory Commission’s newest customer choice mechanism, allowing multiple end-users within the same franchise area to aggregate their power demand to meet the minimum threshold.

“Our company and residents at DMCI Homes are glad to be connected with MPower as our RES. The savings on electricity bills that the households in our communities can enjoy would surely come a long way while we continue to work on our vision for building eco-friendly living spaces,” said Mr. Arturo Zamora, vice-president for purchasing, asset management, commercial, and residential leasing at DMCI Homes Property Management Corp.

DMCI Homes, the property arm of DMCI Holdings, Inc., has developed more than 70 projects since its launch in 1999.

“We, at MPower, fully support DMCI’s growing communities through energy cost optimization and our dependable services. We remain committed to advancing customer choice across industries while contributing to the country’s journey toward sustainable economic progress,” MPower First Vice-President and Head Redel M. Domingo said.

MPower serves contestable customers, including top corporations within Meralco’s franchise area. It currently holds more than a 25% share of the CREM market in Meralco’s coverage area.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera