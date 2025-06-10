HOTEL101 Global Pte. Ltd. said its project in Madrid has been named the official hotel partner for the Formula 1 (F1) Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035, under a deal with global sports hospitality company MATCH Hospitality.

Hotel101-Madrid signed a 10-year agreement with MATCH Hospitality on June 6, Hotel101 said in an e-mail statement on Monday. MATCH Hospitality is the official hospitality provider for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Under the agreement, Hotel101-Madrid and MATCH Hospitality will deliver accommodation experiences for attendees of the 2026 F1 event and beyond. The two parties will work to ensure seamless integration of premium lodging services with the event’s VIP and hospitality offerings.

MATCH Hospitality is known for managing hospitality programs for global sporting events such as the FIFA World Cups and the F1 British Grand Prix. It has a €400-million investment in the Spanish Grand Prix.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to establish Hotel101 as a leading global hospitality brand,” Hotel101 Global Chief Executive Officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.

Construction of the 680-room Hotel101-Madrid is set for completion in the fourth quarter, in time for the inaugural Madrid Grand Prix in June 2026. The property is located on a 6,593-square-meter site in Valdebebas, Madrid.

The hotel’s amenities include an all-day restaurant, pool, gym, children’s playground, 24/7 reception, business center, function rooms, and a proprietary app for seamless guest experiences — from digital check-in to personalized service requests.

Hotel101 Global is slated to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange this month, after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission declared its Form F-4 effective on June 2. It is the hotel subsidiary of Philippine-listed investment holding company DoubleDragon Corp. (DD).

Upon listing, the combined company will operate as Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. and trade under the ticker symbol “HBNB.”

Once listed, Hotel101 will become the first Filipino-owned company to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

DD shares fell by 4.38% or P0.60 to close at P13.10 each on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave