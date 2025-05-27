AIRASIA AVIATION GROUP Ltd. has named Suresh Bangah as president and general manager of AirAsia Philippines.

“Captain Suresh steps into this role at an important juncture. As AirAsia progresses into our next chapter, the Philippines remains a key pillar in our regional strategy — with strong potential in inter-island connectivity and broader regional integration into Asean and North Asia, among others,” AirAsia Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bo Lingam said in a media release on Monday.

Mr. Bangah, who previously served as group director of Flight Operations at AirAsia Aviation Group, succeeds AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo P. Isla, who is stepping down.

Mr. Isla will remain as chief advisor to the general manager during the transition, the low-cost carrier said.

The newly appointed president has also held the positions of chief pilot and director of flight operations at AirAsia X Berhad, the group’s long-haul aviation arm.

In March, Capital A Berhad, owner of AirAsia Aviation Group, obtained approval from the Malaysian stock exchange for its regularization plan to exit PN17 status, a classification for companies in financial distress.

As part of the restructuring, Capital A will focus on non-aviation businesses while retaining an 18% stake in its aviation operations.

“Under [Isla’s] leadership, the airline navigated one of the most turbulent periods in aviation history — stabilizing operations, keeping our people grounded in purpose, and restoring confidence in the brand. We thank him for his steady leadership and are grateful that he will continue to support the transition as Advisor,” Mr. Lingam said.

AirAsia Philippines has carried three million passengers so far this year and aims to reach 7.5 million by yearend.

Last year, the airline flew seven million passengers. It is working to expand its operational fleet to 19 aircraft to meet rising demand and increase capacity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose