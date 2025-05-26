GOTIANUN-LED FILINVEST Hospitality Corp. (FHC) is expanding its hotel portfolio, with one property expected to open by yearend and another project set to begin construction, as it maintains its goal of adding nearly 2,000 new hotel rooms over the next five years.

FHC Senior Vice-President Francis Nathaniel C. Gotianun said the company is scheduled to open the 256-room Grafik Hotel Collection Baguio by the end of the year.

“We’re looking for intrepid new travelers to try out our hotel, and hopefully, we’ll bring something new and exciting to the Baguio scene,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a forum last week.

Mr. Gotianun added that FHC is scheduled to break ground on the over-300-room Crimson Clark Hotel in Pampanga within the year.

Amid these expansion initiatives, Mr. Gotianun said the company is maintaining its goal of opening approximately 2,000 new rooms by 2029. The target was initially announced in 2024.

“We’re still on track to do that. We have properties in Bohol. We have a little bit more land also in Boracay. We have land in Dumaguete and in Dauin also,” he said.

“We’re all aligned already and then we’ll be bringing them to market at the right time,” he added.

FHC currently operates seven hotels with a total of 1,800 rooms under brands such as Crimson, Quest, and Timberland Highlands.

The company also operates two 18-hole golf courses located in Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City in Clark, Pampanga.

Mr. Gotianun said the company’s portfolio recorded a blended occupancy rate of around 75%, led by its properties in Mactan, Alabang, and Mimosa.

He added that FHC is undertaking renovations across its existing properties, including Crimson Mactan, Quest Hotels, and Mimosa Leisure Estate, to enhance guest experience.

“Crimson Mactan has a whole set of new restaurants. We’re going to be launching our new rooms there by the end of this year,” he said.

“We’ve also been doing a lot of work at Mimosa Leisure Estate… Then we’ve continued to renovate the Quest Hotel there as well. We have quite a few things going on,” he added.

FHC posted a 21% year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue to P1.2 billion, driven by higher occupancy and average room rates, alongside improved contributions from its food and beverage segment. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave