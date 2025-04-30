MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) will launch a series of competitive selection processes (CSPs) this year to secure over 2,100 megawatts (MW), or 2.1 gigawatts (GW), of capacity under its long-term supply procurement plan covering 2026 to 2046.

In a media briefing on Monday, Meralco Senior Vice-President and Head of Regulatory Management Jose Ronald V. Valles said the Department of Energy had approved the company’s 2025 power supply procurement plan (PSPP) in a letter dated April 11.

Following the approval, Meralco is set to initiate multiple CSPs beginning this month, in accordance with government policy requiring distribution utilities to procure power through transparent and least-cost mechanisms.

“We have an upcoming CSP for RE (renewable energy) baseload in April 2025 [for] 200 MW, and then we also have the 600 MW baseload for CSP scheduled in May 2025,” Mr. Valles said.

Under the 2025 PSPP, Meralco also intends to procure power supply with a capacity of 1.426-MW RE baseload in April, 450-MW mid-merit in May, and 900-MW baseload in September.

Baseload power plants are those facilities that can generate consistent electricity to meet daily demand, while mid-merit plants are those designed to operate during periods of intermediate power demand.

The PSPP was approved on the same day President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed into law the franchise extension of Meralco, granting the utility 25 additional years of distribution authority.

The extended franchise allows Meralco to operate in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and select areas of Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, and Pampanga through 2053.

“The fresh franchise enables us to implement long-term energy infrastructure projects that will further improve the delivery of electricity to homes, businesses, and industries that fuel the country’s development,” said Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“It also allows us to continue investing in the modernization and expansion of our distribution network — making it more resilient to climate-related disruptions — while introducing innovations that enhance efficiency and raise customer experience,” he added.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera