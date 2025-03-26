SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) Group, a joint venture between Norwegian firm Scatec and Aboitiz Power Corp., has started construction of its 40-megawatt (MW) Binga battery energy storage system (BESS) in Itogon, Benguet.

In a media release on Tuesday, the company said it had broken ground on the facility, which will be co-located with the 140-MW Binga Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The Binga BESS is SNAP’s first battery storage project in Benguet and its third overall.

“We are proud to break ground on our first BESS in Benguet and the first BESS facility to reach financial close and start construction in the Cordillera Administrative Region. This project underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the country’s energy transition,” SNAP President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Yu said.

The company said the project is part of its strategy to integrate complementary technologies with its hydro assets, contributing to a more resilient and secure energy market in the Philippines.

A BESS stores electricity from the grid using batteries and releases it when needed to support supply or enhance power quality. It helps stabilize the grid by managing fluctuations in renewable energy generation.

SNAP tapped GEDI China Energy as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the Binga BESS.

The project adds to SNAP’s 24-MW Magat BESS and the ongoing development of the 16-MW Magat BESS Phase 2, bringing the company’s total battery storage capacity to 80 MW by 2026.

Last month, SNAP secured financing from the Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Banking Corp., and BDO Unibank, Inc. for the Binga BESS and 16-MW Magat BESS. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera