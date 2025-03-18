THE Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) expects to serve its 200 millionth passenger within the second quarter after recording higher foot traffic last year.

PITX, which opened in 2018, had served 178.9 million passengers and recorded over 5.4 million vehicle departures as of end-2024, it said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

In 2024 alone, the landport saw a 31.7% increase in passenger traffic to 51.56 million from 39.16 million in 2023, driven by new routes and partnerships with transport operators.

PITX said the opening of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 PITX (Asia World) station in November last year contributed to foot traffic, with an estimated 20,000 passengers arriving and departing daily.

“The consistent rise in daily foot traffic since our opening in 2018 highlights the increasing reliance of commuters on PITX as a safe, seamless, and convenient transport hub. We take this as a responsibility to continuously innovate and expand our services to meet growing demand,” PITX President Jaime Raphael C. Feliciano said.

Last year, PITX launched six new routes in Luzon and two in Visayas to enhance nationwide connectivity.

It also expects a boost from the upcoming P1.87-billion Cavite Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which will feature a point-to-point route spanning 42 kilometers across Imus, General Trias, Tanza, Kawit, Trece Martires, and surrounding areas. The project’s first phase is set to be operational in the second half of the year.

“Our long-term strategy is to solidify PITX as the gold standard for landports in the Philippines by expanding its intermodal capabilities, integrating emerging transport systems like the Cavite BRT, and enhancing nationwide connectivity through strategic infrastructure investments,” Mr. Feliciano said.

“By doing so, we are not just improving commuter mobility — we are actively shaping the future of the country’s transportation network,” he added.

PITX is the landport subsidiary of Saavedra-led infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp.

The transport hub hosts various modes of transport, including city and provincial buses, modern and traditional jeepneys, and transport network vehicle services. It serves as a terminal for over 105 bus routes — 72 provincial and 33 in-city.

On Monday, Megawide shares rose by 0.88% or two centavos to P2.29 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave