ST TELEMEDIA Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines, a data center solutions provider, said its data centers are now powered by renewable energy.

“Operating on renewable energy is a significant step forward, showcasing our determination to lead the way in sustainability best practices within the data center industry,” STT GDC Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carlomagno E. Malana said in a media release on Thursday.

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture of Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Corp., and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

All of its operational data centers in the country now run on renewables, STT GDC Philippines said, noting that this move is part of the company’s net-zero commitment.

“We aim to be a catalyst for positive change, inspiring others to embrace renewable energy and contribute to the global push for a low-carbon economy,” Mr. Malana said.

The company said it has also adopted innovative energy solutions, including the use of rooftop solar for electric vehicle (EV) charging and EV operations.

“STT GDC Philippines remains committed to environmental sustainability within its operations. This commitment is supported by continuous innovation in energy-efficient design, water conservation, and sustainable infrastructure development, guided by globally recognized standards,” it said.

STT GDC Philippines has seven data centers in the Philippines with a combined IT load of 140 megawatts (MW), according to its website. — Ashley Erika O. Jose