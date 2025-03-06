RENEWABLE ENERGY company Berde Renewables, Inc. has formed a joint venture with Thailand-based Power Systems and Solutions Co. Ltd. (PSS) to develop 300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects in Thailand over the next three years.

The joint venture aims to develop solar photovoltaic, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects to meet the growing demand for sustainable power in industrial, commercial, and grid-scale applications, Berde Renewables said in a media release on Tuesday.

The companies will begin with operating assets of 18.9 megawatts-peak (MWp), 30 MWp under construction, and 170 MWp in the pipeline.

“This partnership is key to advancing our vision of accelerating the global transition to renewable energy,” said Morris Zhou, co-founder of Berde Renewables.

“By combining our strengths, we aim to deliver innovative, world-class renewable energy solutions and empower organizations and industry leaders to drive decarbonization and sustainability, shaping a greener future.”

Berde Renewables is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager. It develops, builds, and operates distributed renewable energy projects for commercial and industrial customers.

Meanwhile, PSS is a Thailand-based renewable energy developer and engineering, procurement, and construction contractor that has delivered over 198 MW of sustainable energy projects across the region.

“This joint venture strengthens Thailand’s renewable energy landscape by combining PSS’s deep market expertise with ISQ/Berde’s global expertise. Together, we are not just deploying megawatts — we are shaping a resilient, scalable, and bankable clean energy future for the region organically and inorganically,” said Sam Yamdagni, founder and chief executive officer of PSS Group.

The joint venture brings together Berde Renewables’ clean energy technologies and PSS Group’s expertise in engineering, oil and gas, power, renewables, and industrial services. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera