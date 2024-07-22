TROPICAL Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi) intensified into a typhoon while meandering over the Philippine Sea, prompting the state weather bureau to raise tropical wind signals over some areas of Luzon.

In a 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised tropical wind signal No. 1 over areas of Batanes, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan, eastern Babuyan Islands and the northeastern parts of Isabela.

Wind speeds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) and intermittent rains were expected within 36 hours, it said.

“Carina will remain far from the Philippine landmass and exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday evening (24 July) or early Thursday morning,” PAGASA said.

Strong winds were expected to extend outward up to 300 kilometers from the center of the typhoon.

PAGASA said the typhoon was expected to intensify in the next four days. “Rapid intensification within the forecast period is likely.”

Carina was last seen 420 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province, and was moving slowly northwestward.

The weather bureau said Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon would cause moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern coasts of Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and Western Visayas.

“Mariners of small seacraft including all types of motorboats are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels,” it said.

Meanwhile, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said its workers were ready to respond to electricity-related concerns due to Carina.

“As a 24-hour service company, we are ready to respond to any trouble that may affect our facilities,” Meralco Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said in a statement.

People should observe safety measures when using electrical devices and appliances in case of flooding, he said.

These include turning off the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker, unplugging appliances from wall sockets and making sure that all electrical wires are completely dry.

“When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, the wiring system of all appliances must be checked by a licensed electrician. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances,” the power distributor said. — Adrian H. Halili and Sheldeen Joy Talavera