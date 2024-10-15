THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that it is planning to offer for auction to the private sector 18 Cavite dams by early 2025.

“Now we’re preparing the documents for the bidders, the parameters of the bid, etc.,” DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo C. David told reporters at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

“It’s such a big project. We have to really plan this very carefully because it’s for the whole province; 3 million people would benefit from the water supply,” Mr. David added.

He said similar auctions are being planned for dams in Iloilo, Bacolod City, Batangas, Koronadal in South Cotabato, and Midsayap in Cotabato province.

Executive Order No. 22 created the DENR’s Water Resources Management Office (WRMO), which was tasked with integrating and harmonizing all government regulatory activity to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water resources.

The DENR has said it plans to offer about 247 water projects for public-private investment.

The projects include bulk water supply projects and hydropower projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts.

The DENR’s goal is to increase overall access to drinking water and hydroelectric power.

Meanwhile, Mr. David said the WRMO is seeking to expand its water refilling network within the various water districts to increase access to potable water. — Adrian H. Halili