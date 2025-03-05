NLEX CORP., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), has started construction of the P2.2-billion NLEX-C5 Northlink Section 1A.

“The project plays an integral role in our ongoing expansion, which aims to improve access between NLEX, Valenzuela City, and Quezon City,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Ma. K. Lim said during the project’s groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

Section 1A of the NLEX-C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 covers the first two kilometers of the entire 11.3-kilometer project. This section is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

The project is expected to help decongest traffic in Quezon City by providing additional expressway access, extending NLEX from the Mindanao Toll Plaza to Quirino Highway via an all-weather elevated expressway.

“It will significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion on major roads such as EDSA, Commonwealth Avenue, Quirino Highway, and Mindanao Avenue, leading to more efficient commutes and logistics operations,” MPTC said.

Last week, NLEX announced its partnership with China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC) for the construction of NLEX-C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 Section 1A.

The entire Segment 8.2 has an estimated cost of around P24 billion, Mr. Lim said, though he declined to specify the expected completion date for the full segment due to ongoing right-of-way acquisition.

MPTC is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose